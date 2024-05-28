Remembering Tom Rice through Boatnik for Memorial Day 2024

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – You may have heard of the name Tom Rice from the memorial boat race hosted at Boatnik.

Tom Rice is a fallen local law enforcement officer who was a marine deputy with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

He lost his life in a helicopter accident on May 23, 2002.

Deputy Rice had been employed with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office for nine years.

“Tom Rice, our namesake — he was a local sheriffs deputy that we lost in the line of duty. It did happen to be during Boatnik,” said James Thompson from Grants Pass Active Club. “He was on a search and rescue trying to help a lady. That was Tom. So, that’s why he meant so much to us.”

A memorial plaque honoring Deputy Rice was installed by the OK Corral.

The Boatnik trophy is dedicated to him in remembrance.

