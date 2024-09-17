Renovation of Howard School Park in full swing

MEDFORD, Ore.- The renovation of Howard School Park in Medford is in full swing.

According to the city, the Adroit Construction Co. project is on track to be finished by fall.

The project comes with some upgrades to the park including two pickleball courts, a small full-court basketball court, a splash pad to beat the heat, a Portland Loo restroom, an upgraded playground, and a completely brand-new dog park.

The city says to stay tuned for more updates and a grand reveal.

