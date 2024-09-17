Renovation of Howard School Park in full swing

Posted by Lauren Pretto September 16, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore.- The renovation of Howard School Park in Medford is in full swing.

According to the city, the Adroit Construction Co. project is on track to be finished by fall.

The project comes with some upgrades to the park including two pickleball courts, a small full-court basketball court, a splash pad to beat the heat, a Portland Loo restroom, an upgraded playground, and a completely brand-new dog park.

The city says to stay tuned for more updates and a grand reveal.

Lauren Pretto
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Reporter
