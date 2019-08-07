Renovations for west Medford neighborhood center being

Home
MEDFORD, Ore. — The renovation has begun at the old Medford Fire Station 2 in west Medford. It’s the site of a future neighborhood center on 8th Street.

The building has been vacant since operations were moved to a new building on Stewart in 2017.

Back in February, Medford City Councilors approved a lease agreement with Youth71Five Ministries, formally Youth For Christ, to transform the location into a place for at-risk youth.

“We’re excited about having opportunity to connect with young people in this part of Medford,” said Youth71Five Ministries Executive Director Bud Amundsen. “For us at Youth71Five, we bring authentic relationships where kids can learn to trust and that brings hope.”

The center will be called the Arthur R. Dubs Station 71Five in honor of the foundation that funded the project.

They plan to open their doors in about a year.

