Rep. Bentz meets with service academy nominees in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – U.S. Representative Cliff Bentz has nominated 15 students from around his district to U.S. service academies.

Representative Bentz invited all of the nominees and their families to a luncheon in Medford, to get to know each candidate, and why they want to serve their country.

Active duty and retired officers were also at the event to further show their support for the nominees, five of which live here in Southern Oregon.

Each student was recommended based on their academic performance and character.

“You get that letter in the mail, both of my nominations were physical letters and I completely screamed at the top of my lungs when I saw that,” said Kaylee Nystrom, a Senior at Summit High School. “As I wanted to join the military, I knew I wanted to become an officer and wanted to lead my fellow service members and serve my country,” said Chase Sam, a Student at Oregon State University.

Nystrom said these U.S. service academies are notoriously hard to get into, and a nomination from a federal congressman can go a long way.

Representative Bentz said the students impressed him with their academic standings, excelling in advanced math and science classes.

“It’s a huge honor to get to nominate 15 people to our service academies, and then to meet these people and see how accomplished they are at such young ages is encouraging,” said Bentz.

Representative Bentz said nominating students for these U.S. service academies is one of the biggest honors of his job, bringing together the state’s best and the brightest to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.