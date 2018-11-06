Rep. Buehler visits Medford with one day before election.

With one day before election, candidates across Oregon are making the final push for votes.
That’s what brought State Representative Knute Buehler to town, as he tries to become Oregon’s first Republican Governor in more than 30 years.
Representative Buehler dropped by Jackson County Republican Headquarters in downtown Medford Monday afternoon.
After announcing his bid for governor in August of last year, he’s hoping to win Tuesday.
“I like to win, ya know, that’s what it’s all about,” said Representative Buehler. “I plan to deliver that historic victory for Oregon and bring the change that people clearly want and need.”
Representative Buehler told us he will spend election night in Portland with supporters. Polls have showed Governor Kate Brown in the lead for months, but the race is getting increasingly closer.