Rep. Greg Walden bids final farewell in U.S. House

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The only conservative voice representing the state of Oregon on a federal level, Rep. Greg Walden is taking his final bow. The ranking Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee is ending his congressional career after 22-years of service.
“I thank the thousands of volunteers and supporters and campaigns over the years. We did it together. I’d like to believe we did it for the right reasons; to leave our state and to leave our country better places than we found them,” said Rep. Walden.
Walden made one of his priorities during his time in Congress passing legislation to help active military and veterans.
“We helped save the veterans facility in White City. America is blessed to have these brave men and women who risk their lives so that we can enjoy ours in peace,” said Rep. Walden.
A former radio broadcaster, Walden also served as the Chair of the Telecommunications Subcommittee.
“I’m really proud of the bi-partisan work we did together. To open up spectrum for advance communications, enact the first net our first responders new broadband network,” said Rep. Walden.
He also helped push bipartisan legislation working to end the opioid crisis.
“We took on the deadly epidemic of drug overdoses and combined more than 60 bipartisan pieces in legislation into the SUPPORT Act,” said Rep. Walden.
However, after nearly 3 decades in politics, he spent most of the ’90s in Salem, and now 22-years in the nation’s capital he said there is still unfinished business. It’s also an issue he’s worked at tirelessly.
“My one regret is we could never find the key to unlocking the durable and fair solution to the water crisis in the Klamath Basin. That could also pass in Congress,” said Rep. Walden.
Walden’s power grew in the last decade. He served as the Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, the GOP’s campaign arm in the House of Representatives for two terms.
As our nation’s politics have grown more partisan in recent years, Walden’s tried to stay above the fray, while still fighting for Oregon. Most recently for FEMA aid after the Almeda Fire.
“I leave on my own terms, feeling good about that which I’ve helped to improve the lives of those who have entrusted in me election after election. I leave feeling positive about the ability to get good policy done right here in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Rep. Walden.
Former State Senator Cliff Bentz will continue the Republican hold on Walden’s seat next year in congress.
