Rep. Pam Marsh introduces new bill to help broadband connectivity across the state

OREGON — Ashland State Representative Pam Marsh is writing a bill she says could use federal money to provide affordable internet service for rural and marginalized communities across the state.

Representative Marsh says Oregon is set to receive more than $200 million dollars to invest in build services from the American Rescue Act Plan and the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act.

She’s introducing bill ‘LC 236’, which would ensure that the Oregon Broadband Office is prepared for a major roll-out of broadband infrastructure.

She says the bill would update the Oregon Broadband Advisory Council, as well as collect appropriate data to develop accurate statewide coverage maps.