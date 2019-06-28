Rep. Walden hosts town hall

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Congressman Greg Walden held two town hall meetings Friday, June 28 in Jackson and Josephine County.
The town hall at Eagle Point High School covered issues ranging from wildfire legislature and climate change to veterans benefits and health care. He opened up early for questions from the crowd.
“Pushing forward with these policies that I know are going to help so many people with their jobs, with their health, with just life. You know, it’s good. It’s so exciting to be a republican these days,” Anne Zauner, Medford resident, said.
“I believe that it’s a moral imperative to act on climate now and putting our heads in the sand is not going to do any good,” Jeanne Chouard, Ashland resident, said.
Rep. Walden is holding a total of 13 town halls this week. For a complete list of upcoming town hall meetings, visit https://walden.house.gov/town-hall-meetings
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.