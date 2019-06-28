Home
Rep. Walden hosts town hall

Rep. Walden hosts town hall

Local News Politics Regional Top Stories

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Congressman Greg Walden held two town hall meetings Friday, June 28 in Jackson and Josephine County.

The town hall at Eagle Point High School covered issues ranging from wildfire legislature and climate change to veterans benefits and health care. He opened up early for questions from the crowd.

“Pushing forward with these policies that I know are going to help so many people with their jobs, with their health, with just life. You know, it’s good. It’s so exciting to be a republican these days,” Anne Zauner, Medford resident, said.

“I believe that it’s a moral imperative to act on climate now and putting our heads in the sand is not going to do any good,” Jeanne Chouard, Ashland resident, said.

Rep. Walden is holding a total of 13 town halls this week. For a complete list of upcoming town hall meetings, visit https://walden.house.gov/town-hall-meetings

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »