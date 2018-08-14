Reported machete attack under investigation in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was seriously injured after he was reportedly attacked with a machete in Grants Pass.
According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred on August 13 at about 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Southeast “J” Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 35-year-old man “bleeding profusely” from a laceration to the arm, apparently caused by a machete.
Police said one of the responding officers happened to be a certified paramedic and was able to apply a tourniquet within minutes of the initial call. The victim was then rushed to the hospital for further treatment.
GPDPS said they identified a suspect in the incident as 25-year-old James Daniel Gardner. He was found near the scene and taken into custody. He was eventually booked into the Josephine County Jail for assault in the first degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call GPDPS at 541-450-6260.