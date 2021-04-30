Republican State Reps ask Gov. Brown to lift Covid-19 restrictions

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Southern Oregon House Republicans sent Governor Kate Brown a letter Thursday, asking her to revise her shutdown metrics and restrictions.
The letter highlights students, small businesses, and community workers as the most impacted.
It says the hospitalization rates should be based on county-level rates instead of statewide rates.
The letter says that southern Oregon is taking another step back with counties headed to the ‘extreme risk’ tier.
It’s asking for these restrictions to be lifted.
