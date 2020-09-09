Home
Residents are asked to save water as firefighters continue to battle flames

JACKSON CO. – Central Point, Eagle Point, Jacksonville, Phoenix, Medford, and Talent residents are asked to save water.

The Medford Water Commission says demand for water has spiked as the Alameda Fire is being fought.

It says all lawn and turf irrigation is prohibited. It’s the same for all irrigation of gardens and ornamental plants.

Non-emergency hydrant and all washing of sidewalks, streets, decks, and driveways is also not allowed.

