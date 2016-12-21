Residents filing petition to fire Josephine County employee

Home
Josephine County, Ore. — A group of Josephine County residents is filing a petition to fire one of the county employees.

The petition lists reason to remove Community Development Director Julie Schmelzer from her position, including proposing amendments and ordinances against what residents have voted for, proposing fees regarding cannabis compliance and for disrespecting others at public meetings.

The petition asks the commissioners to review her employment. You can read the entire petition HERE.

