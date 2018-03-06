Residents get glimpse of Talent Gateway design

TALENT, Ore. — Talent residents are getting a taste of what the Talent Gateway could look like.
The Talent Urban Renewal Agency held an open house to show residents potential designs for the Gateway.
Designers incorporated community input from previous town halls where residents preferred ideas that are pedestrian-friendly, have a community gathering space, and has features that attract people to Talent, like retail shops and a maker space.
“It’s one thing a lot of people have been wanting. To have a welcoming gateway into the town. I think it’s great, it’s just wonderful,” commented Talent resident Carey Brink.
All of the concepts that were presented did incorporate housing of some kind. None of the designs have been finalized.
Construction on the project could begin late this year.