Residents organize social distancing Easter egg hunt

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Just because local Easter egg hunts are canceled doesn’t mean kids can’t hunt for eggs.

Residents in Central Point are coordinating a social distancing easter egg hunt around town, where people put eggs up in windows, trees, front doors or anywhere else.

Many businesses and homes in Central Point have already gotten involved. From window paintings to ornaments in trees, organizers say there are plenty of eggs already up.

“They go around in their neighborhoods or through town they find easter eggs and they spy them and so they count how many eggs they found,” Debbie Saxbury, organizer, said.

Organizers are asking people to put up the eggs now so families are able to hunt up until easter.

