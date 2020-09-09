Residents react to wildfire in Ashland

TALENT, Ore. – Residents prepare for the worst, as they evacuate the Ashland and Talent area.
“With the wind blowing the way that it is and it might jump I just don’t want to take any chances of getting caught in it,” said Jeff Haile, Talent resident.
He and his wife were running errands when they noticed smoke.
“I’ve seen the smoke. Then it just started building smoke. So it wasn’t no time before it was just a little camp fire smoke to what you see now,” said Haile.
This isn’t his first fire season, therefore he knows how quickly fire can spread, especially with high winds. Before he knew it, the interstate was shutdown and the smoke grew closer to his trailer park near Exit 21 in Talent.
“I don’t have time to hook up my trailer to my truck. I just have to grab the important papers and the pictures and stuff like that,” said Haile.
While most were going away from the fire, some were heading towards it seeing if their home was okay.
“I was on the 5, saw the smoke and then realized they were shutting it down. I tried to take a side road, as I get closer you can see the fires. It was big,” said Tanner Willis, Ashland resident.
But as the fire grew, first responders poured in, blocking off roads keeping people safe from potential fire hazards.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]