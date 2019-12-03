Residents show support for local businesses

MEDFORD, Ore. — Shoppers supported local businesses this past Saturday, as local stores took part in ‘Small Business Saturday’.
It celebrates the importance of buying local. Local businesses often offer specials to bring people in.
Ella Lane Boutique is one of the local businesses who participated. In it’s second year participating, owner Ashley Lacer said the turnout was impressive.
“We gave away 50 different swag bags and we had a line actually from our door all the way down to the Delish Bakery and we opened the doors and swag bags were gone before the line ended and so it was a really really good turnout,” Lacer said.
Many small businesses plan for months in anticipation of this day. This is the tenth year it has been celebrated in the U.S.
