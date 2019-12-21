Home
Residents using Recology in Ashland and Talent have option to recycle gift wrapping

MEDFORD, Ore. — Christmas is nearly here, but once it’s over and the presents are unwrapped, what’s left behind can include a lot of trash.

Most residents who use Recology in Ashland and Talent have the option of recycling some of that Christmas gift wrapping.

Any matte wrapping paper or gift bags have the option of being recycled.

If curbside users are unsure their wrapping is recyclable, Recology recommends scrunching the paper up.
If the paper scrunches, it is safe for recycle.

If gift bags or wrapping have metallics, glitter or mylar they’re unable to be recycled.

If you want to make your holidays even more sustainable, Recology suggests using old newspaper, paper bags or recycled maps as wrapping paper instead.

