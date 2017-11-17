Residents weigh in on possible changes to Jacksonville Intersection

Jacksonville, Ore — An intersection causing headaches in Jacksonville may be up for a change and residents say it’s not a moment too soon.
“Some people don’t know when to stop and when to go,” said Matthew Wade, a Jacksonville Resident.
Four crosswalks, three stop signs, and a traffic problem straight out of a driver education course.
“It’s very confusing to someone that’s new in this area,” said Wade.
“No one’s ever sure who’s going, and who’s not,” said Annette McGregor.
McGregor is co-owner of 45 Craft Coffee at the intersection of 5th and California, a notoriously confusing intersection in Jacksonville.
“People coming from this way have a continuous go, and the other 3 corners have to stop and watch,” said McGregor.
McGregor says even long time residents are confused by the corner, and at times, that can prove dangerous.
“Multiple times a day, we see incidents, my concern is that it’s going to take someone to get injured or killed before we get a 4 way stop here.”
A December 5th City Council meeting will explore solutions for the stop, but the city says there aren’t any plans yet, just an open discussion with the Oregon Department of Transportation.
For those that live and work here, time is of the essence.
“I would like to see a four way stop on all sides,” said Wade.
“I really hope the city of Jacksonville will move on this, I think it’s a life and safety issue,” said McGregor.
The Jacksonville City Council will discuss the intersection of 5th and California with ODOT on December 5th at 6pm at Old City Hall.