Resources for fire victims

JACKSON CO., Ore. – People who are in a position to help, whether that be financially, donating, or giving their time are asked to make sure it’s with a reputable organization they trust.

If you are in need of immediate assistance visit

  • Jackson Co. Expo, for shelter and essentials. This location is no longer accepting donations.
  • Goodwill, NBC5 is reaching out for specific information.
  • Family Nurturing Center 8am-6pm. This location has food, camp gear, clothes, books, kids’ toys, shoes. Still in need of phone chargers, bags, hygiene products.
  • Red Cross, NBC5 is reaching out for specific information.
  • YMCA of Rogue Valley 2:30-6:30pm.

United Way of Jackson Co. has raised over $200,000 for displaced fire victims. Please register at https://roguevalley.recovers.org/ if you are in need of assistance.

This is an ongoing list. We are continuing to update it as we get more reputable organizations.

