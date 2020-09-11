Resources for fire victims

JACKSON CO., Ore. – People who are in a position to help, whether that be financially, donating, or giving their time are asked to make sure it’s with a reputable organization they trust.
If you are in need of immediate assistance visit
- Jackson Co. Expo, for shelter and essentials. This location is no longer accepting donations.
- Goodwill, NBC5 is reaching out for specific information.
- Family Nurturing Center 8am-6pm. This location has food, camp gear, clothes, books, kids’ toys, shoes. Still in need of phone chargers, bags, hygiene products.
- Red Cross, NBC5 is reaching out for specific information.
- YMCA of Rogue Valley 2:30-6:30pm.
United Way of Jackson Co. has raised over $200,000 for displaced fire victims. Please register at https://roguevalley.recovers.org/ if you are in need of assistance.
This is an ongoing list. We are continuing to update it as we get more reputable organizations.
