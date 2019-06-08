Rest area to open this month in Ashland

Home
ASHLAND, Ore. – When you cross the Oregon border you will soon be greeted with a new rest area and welcome center in Ashland off I-5.

Travel Oregon and ODOT put on the rest area’s ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, June 7. While it’s not yet open to the public, it won’t be long before it’s a popular spot for travelers to take a break and learn about the state of Oregon.

“This is a great, an important gateway for Oregon’s tourism industry and we now have a center that’s going to extend the right and proper welcome to those visitors as they come up I-5,” Todd Davidson, from Travel Oregon, said.

The facility includes restrooms, picnic tables and an information hub for visitors. The northwest-inspired fire lookout facility has been in the works for more than 20 years and cost 12 million dollars.

