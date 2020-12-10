Restaurant industry continues to feel pandemic burdens

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore—COVID-19 may have hit the restaurant industry, harder than any area.
A National Restaurant Association survey, says over $100,000 food and drink establishments have closed across the nation, during the pandemic.
The Grants Pass and Josephine County Chamber of Commerce, says new federal funding released by the state is now available. It’s being administered by local counties, and is targeted for restaurants and businesses, forced to shut down, with less than 100 employees.
“We have $1.2 million available for Josephine County, so that’s an option that if they have not applied for, they need to immediately because it is first come, first serve and for all small businesses with 100 employees or less,” according to the Grants Pass and Josephine County Chamber of Commerce.
The Oregon Restaurant Lodging Association, is also providing one on one assistance with restaurant owners, to help find other funding options.
The Josephine County Chamber of Commerce, says there are many ways to support local restaurants.
You can dine outside locally, when available, or even buy gift cards.
If you’re looking to apply for assistance for your business, visit soready.org.
