Restaurant inspection reports online

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A menu of restaurant inspection reports has now been online for a little over a month in Oregon.

The Oregon Health Division launched the website in late January.

Ramona Quinn of Klamath County Environmental Health says the site is going over well with the public.

“We have reports of people calling us,” said Quinn. “And happy that they could access their favorite restaurant to see how it was doing.”

Quinn added the information includes when the facility was inspected, and how they fared. “All the data that is put on the inspection, whether it’s a priority inspection, a priority foundation, or a core violation.”

The inspection reports aren’t limited to food service.

“They can access the public health/environmental health records from restaurant inspections, as well as pool inspections, motel inspections online,” noted Quinn.

There are still some minor glitches in the system.

“The website seems to work best with Google Chrome,” Quinn said. “Internet Explorer had a few problems.”

You can access the healthspace link here:  healthspace.com/Clients/Oregon/State/StateWebPortal.nsf/home.xsp

Klamath County health inspections can be found here:  healthspace.com/Clients/Oregon/Klamath/Web.nsf/home.xsp

 

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

