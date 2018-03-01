Restaurant inspection reports online

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A menu of restaurant inspection reports has now been online for a little over a month in Oregon.
The Oregon Health Division launched the website in late January.
Ramona Quinn of Klamath County Environmental Health says the site is going over well with the public.
“We have reports of people calling us,” said Quinn. “And happy that they could access their favorite restaurant to see how it was doing.”
Quinn added the information includes when the facility was inspected, and how they fared. “All the data that is put on the inspection, whether it’s a priority inspection, a priority foundation, or a core violation.”
The inspection reports aren’t limited to food service.
“They can access the public health/environmental health records from restaurant inspections, as well as pool inspections, motel inspections online,” noted Quinn.
There are still some minor glitches in the system.
“The website seems to work best with Google Chrome,” Quinn said. “Internet Explorer had a few problems.”
You can access the healthspace link here: healthspace.com/Clients/Oregon/State/StateWebPortal.nsf/home.xsp
Klamath County health inspections can be found here: healthspace.com/Clients/Oregon/Klamath/Web.nsf/home.xsp