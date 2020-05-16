Restaurants now offer dine-in service

MEDFORD, Ore. – Restaurants can now open their doors for dine-in service, in addition to delivery and pick up.
It was a slow start to lunch service at Misoya Bistro in Downtown Medford Friday afternoon. Several customers ordered food to pick up, but a few chose to sit down.
The restaurant set up a sanitation station as well as a customer log, so staff can keep track of who’s coming in and out of the building.
“I’ve had screening of all my employees to make sure that they are healthy. Behind the bar they’re wearing masks and gloves to keep making sure that everybody’s safe and healthy,” said manager, Kathy Hall.
Hall says there’s definitely a learning curve for everyone.
