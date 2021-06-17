Home
Restoration efforts continue along Bear Creek Greenway with ‘Bucket Brigade’

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Restoration efforts will continue along the Bear Creek Greenway all summer. It’s being called the Bucket Brigade.

It’s a partnership between Jackson County Parks, Lomakatski Restoration Project, and the  Rogue River Watershed Council.

The groups spent months during the winter planting trees and shrubs along the greenway.

Now they’re meeting to water in Phoenix and Talent Thursday. They will focus on the greenway areas near Ashland Saturday.

“It’s just like work you do at your home garden, pulling weeds around the trees and shrubs and getting some water on them, it will kinda just going on all summer long,” said Steve Lambert, Jackson County Parks Program Manager.

For more information on how to get involved, visit the Bear Creek Greenway Facebook page.

