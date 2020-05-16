Retail store enforcing Phase One guidelines

JACKSONVILLE. Ore. – While the state has set rules for businesses to open some are going a step further to keep people safe.
Scheffel’s Toys in Jacksonville says its customers will be required to use the sanitation station as they enter the shop. They will also be strongly encouraged to wear a mask. Space will also be limited inside the store.
“If you have some people who are just hanging out for no apparent reason, and you have other people waiting to get in, then yes, I’m going to ask them if they would please leave so others can come in,” said owner, Linda Graham.
Graham says she will be monitoring groups entering her store and reminding people to practice social distancing.
