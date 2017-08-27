Retired OSP forensics officer missing

Jacksonville, Ore.- A retired Oregon State Police forensics officer is missing. His family is asking for the community’s help to find him.
Steven Strauss has been missing since Tuesday, after leaving Dallas, Oregon where he had gone to watch the Great American Eclipse with his brother.
Steven was planning to leave Dallas and head home to Jacksonville around 5 P.M. that evening. Before starting the drive he called his wife Beverly Strauss. He told her was packing up his red GMC truck, that he had plenty of food, and that he would pull over to sleep if he got tired.
Steven told Beverly that he would see her later that night. She hasn’t heard from him since.
Beverly has been watching Stevens credit cards and his cell phone usage. Neither have been used.
Beverly says that while she’s concerned about where her husband is, her greater concern is the condition his health is in. As a “brittle diabetic man” Steven has gone into 3 diabetic comas. And Beverly is worried that he may have gone into another during his drive home from Dallas to Jacksonville.
After his most recent diabetic coma, Beverly Strauss found her husband Steven sleeping in a trailer on the back of their property. He was foaming at the mouth and needed immediate emergency aid.
Now the Strauss family and the community are coming together to find Steven. Beverly hopes to find her husband soon, safe and sound.
Beverly Strauss urges anyone who sees her husband Steven Strauss who is 6 feet tall, roughly 245 lbs, and is wearing an insulin pump on his abdomen, to call 911 immediately.