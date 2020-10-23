Home
Right of Entry forms due Friday for property owners

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Friday is the deadline for people effected by the Almeda Fire to turn in Right of Entry Forms.

The forms allow public officials to clean fire debris from private properties. The original deadline was Oct. 15, but the county extended this to Oct. 23.

EPA and FEMA teams began working on clean-up on Oct. 19.

The county is urging everyone to fill them out. According to the county, it will have no impact on insurance.

