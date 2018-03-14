Riverkeepers celebrate 50 years of Wild and Scenic rivers

MEDFORD, Ore. — Outdoor enthusiasts got to grab a brew and some food while celebrating 50 years of Wild and Scenic rivers.
Rogue Riverkeeper invited outdoorsman and Northwest Rafting Company owner Zach Collier to share his experience visiting Oregon’s Wild and Scenic rivers.
People met to hear about what makes our rivers unique, their beauty, and how to help protect them.
“I think that all citizens want our public lands protected,” commented Collier. “Maybe we might disagree on how many are protected, but I don’t think anybody disagrees with the rivers we currently protect.”
The National Wild and Scenic River act was signed in 1968 to preserve certain rivers for current and future generations, the Rogue River was one of the first on the list.
For more information on Rogue Riverkeeper and the speaker series, visit rogueriverkeeper.org.