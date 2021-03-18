Riverside Elementary New Vending Machine

GRANTS PASS, Ore — A vending machine has just arrived at Riverside Elementary and it’s getting everybody’s attention.
This vending machine doesn’t sell snacks for cash, but books for tokens. Students can win tokens by helping classmates, raising their hand in class, and showing good behavior. The books range from simple picture books to more advanced textbooks.
“Just reading with kids at home – we can make sure that happens every night – we would be a really solid community,” said Principal Rob Henderson of Riverside Elementary, “kids are going to be doing great! Especially in covid times right now. Where they don’t have much access to school. Just read, read, read with kids at home and get them excited.”
School officials said that other local schools are also interested in similar vending machines.