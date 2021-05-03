Road delays, lane closures and possible detours expected on Antelope Rd. tomorrow

Home
WHITE CITY, Ore. — Jackson County Roads says drivers taking Antelope Road tomorrow should expect delays.

The county says lane closures and possible detours are also possible.

The delays will begin at 7 a.m. and wrap up around 3 p.m. on Antelope Road, between Division Road and 24th Street in White City.

Road crews will be performing crack seal maintenance.

