Road rage trial delayed, victim’s family devastated

MEDFORD, Ore. — The trial of a man accused in a deadly road rage incident from 2017 has been pushed back again.

Raleigh Rodrigues is charged with killing 25-year-old Kevin Mayo. Police said Rodrigues swerved into Mayo’s motorcycle on Interstate 5 back in 2017, killing him.

Over the past two years, Mayo’s family says the trial has been pushed back seven times.

Rodrigues has been out on a $250,000 bail since 2017, he pleaded not guilty to the charges last year.

“You experience it, you think about it and you prepare to go to trial,” said Debbie Mayo, Kevin Mayo’s mother. “Mentally, emotionally, it’s draining. It drags you back. Then when there’s a delay, we know we’re gonna go through it again.”

If Rodrigues is found guilty on the manslaughter charge he faces a minimum of 10 years behind bars. The family told NBC5 News they don’t have a new date yet, saying it could be as far as March or late spring.

