Rogue Ales’ new pop-up brewpub holds soft opening

JACKSONVILLE, Ore.- Rogue Ales’ new pop-up brewpub held its soft opening Friday.

Last week, NBC5 reported Rogue Ales is returning to Southern Oregon for the first time in 36 years.

Rogue Ales’ VP of Pubs and Culture, Lisa Flores Johnson, says the staff has been getting trained for the past couple of days and they are ready to invite people in.

She says they’ve got plenty to offer folks from fan favorites to some new flavors.

“We’ve got seven beers on draft that we brought including one of our newest collaborations with our breweries, so our Rogue Wheat IPA as well as our brand-new Blackberry Honey Kolsch,” Johnson said, “So, we’ve got those on tap and then we have some favorites in a can as well.”

This is all in preparation for the grand opening, which kicks off with Jacksonville Mayor Donna Bowen doing a ribbon cutting at 11:30 am, followed by live music from 3:00 to 6:00 pm, and of course, lots of beer to choose from.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.