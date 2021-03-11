Rogue Community College hosts health care career event

MEDFORD, Ore.– Rogue Community College is hosting a virtual health care event next week on March 18th.
The ‘Fast Track to Health Care Careers’ will be held over zoom from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
It will begin with an employer panel with representatives from local businesses including Providence and La Clinica. Then, industry representatives will cover job opportunities, tips for success, and more.
The event will highlight different programs such as nursing, emergency medical services, dental assisting, medical assisting, medical administrative assisting, phlebotomy, pharmacy technician, nursing assistant and community health worker.
It will also include discussions with RCC Health Care instructors and former students who are now employed in the industry.
To pre-register for the event, use meeting ID 951 0547 1164.
For more information, contact SOHOPE Faculty Coordinator Amy Lukens at [email protected].