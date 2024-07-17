Rogue Community College proposes $60.3M bond on Nov. ballot

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Rogue Community College is proposing a $60 million bond for the November 2024 ballot.

RCC’s Board of Education voted Tuesday to put a $60.3 million bond measure on the ballot in Jackson and Josephine counties. The bond aims to fund various projects across RCC campuses in both counties, enhancing resources and programs to better serve the community.

The proposed bond measure would support the expansion and improvement of manufacturing, welding, and nursing programs, introduce an automotive program, and create an emt and diesel technology program. It also aims to enhance safety, accessibility, and infrastructure lifespan at all campuses.

To pass, the bond measure requires a 50% plus-one majority from the combined district spanning both counties.

“The programs targeted for this bond initiative are experiencing significant growth and community demand. This bond addresses challenges posed by the pandemic and supports programs achieving record enrollment,” said RCC President, Randy Weber.

In Jackson County, the new bond results in no property tax rate increase for property owners. In Josephine County, the new bond would result in an estimated $36 annual tax increase for a property valued at $400,000.

