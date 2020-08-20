Home
Rogue Community Health plans mask, hand sanitizer giveaway

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Free cloth masks and hand sanitizer are getting handed out next week by Rogue Community Health.

The health center says they have 500 masks and 750 bottles of hand sanitizer to distribute.  The give-away will take place at select grocery stores around Jackson County, Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.

For people wearing masks, there will also be a drawing for a $250 visa gift card. Jackson County residents can enter at the give-away or by using the hashtag ‘mask tag’ on Instagram.

Monday: White City Grocery Outlet

Tuesday: Prospect Store

Wednesday: Butte Falls General Store

Thursday: Ashland Food Co-op

Friday: Medford Grocery Outlet.

