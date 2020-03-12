Home
Rogue Credit Union returns $6 million to members

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Credit Union returned $6 million to its member-owners this week.

The return is part of their loyalty dividend program earned as a result of member participation in the credit union.

The dividends are paid out when the credit union’s net worth reaches a certain level.

As part of the loyalty dividend, Rogue Credit Union is also donating $300,000 to multiple community organizations.

They’ve announced the Rogue Valley Family YMCA, the Azalea Festival in Brookings, and the Douglas County Wish Upon a Star program as recipients.

