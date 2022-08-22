Rogue Eagle Air Show returns

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Crowds of people flocked to Agate Skyways for the Rogue Eagle Air Show this weekend.

After three long years, the air show was back and better than ever this weekend with two fun-filled days of physics-defying stunts and tricks.

Organizers say the show had 25-different acts featuring stunt and historical planes, and helicopters, among others.

Organizers say they were excited to be back to share their love of model planes with the community.

“I know a lot of families had this as a tradition, they came here every year, I’ve spoken with adults that were kids when they came and it was a regular thing with their family. So we like that consistency and that everybody looks forward to it in August,” said Rob Merriman, with the Rogue Eagle Club.

Merriman says the proceeds from this event go towards the Children’s Miracle Network a nonprofit organization that raises funds for children’s hospitals in the US and Canada.

He says the Rogue Eagle Club has been donating to the nonprofit for 11-years and in that time its donated over $25,000. He expects to donate about $3,000 more this year.