Rogue Eagles host 44th annual air show this weekend

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The second largest RC airplane club in Oregon, Rogue Eagles is hosting its 44th annual air show July 13-14 to raise money for a local charity.

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Agate Skyways in Eagle Point.

This year’s theme is “Look – In The Air!” The event will feature a variety of radio control aircraft including all types and sizes of jets, helicopters, historical aircraft, and more.

Admission for the air show will be a donation of $5 for adults or $10 per car and kids are free. Proceeds will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network locally.

