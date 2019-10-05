Rogue Powerpack Program begins 7th year

CENTRAL POINT, Ore – Students at a handful of Rogue Valley schools went home with a backpack of food from the Rogue Powerpack Program.
The program is in it’s 7th year of serving children facing food scarcity at home. It serves students across four local districts and ten different schools. Jewett Elementary in Central Point is it’s 9th school.
“Started in 2013 with the junior league. They started it as a program and they grew it for several years and now it’s its own foundation,” Jennie McLaughlin, volunteer coordinator, said.
The Rogue Powerpack program will serve about 70,000 meals throughout the school year. Their goal this year is to feed 350 children each weekend.
“Lots of granola bars, we have some raisins. These are kid friendly, easy to eat for the students to take home and have for the weekend,” Kim Thalacker, school liaison, said.
