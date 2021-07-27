Rogue Retreat closer to opening new shelter in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — Rogue Retreat is also getting close to opening another shelter in the City of Ashland.
Development Director, Matthew Vorderstrasse, says the city has approved the new shelter.
Now, they’re waiting for approval from the county.
He says once the permit is approved by the county, the city will work on the lease for Rogue Retreat.
Vorderstrasse hopes the shelter will open before winter.
“Our goal at the end of the day is to provide the opportunity for people to reach their highest potential, and so, being able to see the communities around us see how they can bolster their shelter services really feeds our heart,” he said.
He says the shelter will have around 40 beds for the homeless when it opens.
