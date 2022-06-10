Rogue Retreat denies allegation it’s tied to gay conversion therapy

MEDFORD, Ore. —A Medford non-profit, that helps the homeless, responding Thursday to allegations its leader is tied to what’s commonly called gay conversion therapy.

The report claims Rogue Retreat’s Executive Director, Pastor Chad McComas, and his church Set Free Ministries, operated a program called Celebrate Recovery, that does conversion therapy. That’s an attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, the potential risks of the practice are great and include depression, anxiety, and self-destructive behavior.

More than a dozen states, including Oregon, California and Washington, have passed laws protecting LGBTQ+ youth from conversion therapy, by licensed practitioners.

Rogue Retreat and McComas said Thursday, it welcomes everyone.

“I know a lot of men who like other men, I know a lot of women who like other women, I know a lot of transgenders, at our housing programs we’ve had everyone, and we accept them, when they walk in the door, we don’t try to change them we don’t try to tell them what’s wrong we just try to help them get a roof over their head and the support services they want,” said McComas.

McComas told us in the interview he doesn’t know what conversion therapy is.

In a statement, Rogue Retreat says it is not a faith-based organization and it is separate from Set Free Ministries, and it “does not promote or support conversion therapy.”

You can view the organization’s full statement below.

Rogue Retreat is a non-profit community service organization whose mission is to create opportunities for the homeless to have hope. Our Goal is to help people restore

their lives and move forward out of homelessness. We are working together to equip those experiencing homelessness with the tools and support they need to move into a life with stability, health, and hope. Rogue Retreat is not a faith-based organization and does not promote or support conversion therapy nor do we require any religion affiliation for services. Rogue Retreat is separate from Set Free Ministries and is not associated with the leadership of Celebrate Recovery in any way. Rogue Retreat meets participants as they are (many with addiction and/or mental health challenges) and provides creative and temporary housing for them — a place to call home. With community partners and supportive services staff, Rogue Retreat wraps itself around program participants to help them achieve their highest potential. Rogue Retreat staff come from all walks of life and our services are open to anyone regardless of age, color, disability, gender, sex, gender expression, gender identity, sexual orientation (LGBTQ+), national origin, race, religion, or veteran status. Rogue Retreat is committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion. To Rogue Retreat, equity means creating conditions that enable everyone to reach their full potential.