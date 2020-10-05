Rogue Retreat looking to expand campground

MEDFORD, Or.-Rogue Retreat is looking to expand it’s new campground near the Bear Creek Greenway.
It was set up as a way for the unhoused to shelter safely during the pandemic. The non-profit is now working with city and county leadership to relocate it.
Rogue Retreat’s Development Director says it’s in a holding pattern and trying to find the right location with the city.
Development Director Matt Vorderstrasse says the Medford organization wants to double the size of the campground but doesn’t have a specific area in mind.
Rogue Retreat wants to have a new location selected and built before winter.
