Home
Rogue Retreat receives ten new donated individual shelters

Rogue Retreat receives ten new donated individual shelters

Local News Video , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Retreat got ten new, tiny home-like shelters Friday morning.

Rogue Retreat operates Hope Village to help people transition out of homelessness.

These cabins will go to the non-profit’s Urban Campground near the Bear Creek Greenway. They were donated by, Pallet, a Seattle company.

“We found that people aren’t able to scale that because they are dependent on volunteer labor and supplies. So if we’re gonna really solve, attempt to solve homelessness we need to scale this,” said Brady King, owner of Pallet.

Organizers say the new shelters are for the elderly, veterans, and others at high risk. The campground director said he would like to see more Pallet Shelters in the organization’s futures.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »