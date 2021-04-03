Rogue Retreat to add new urban campground in Ashland

Development director Matt Vorderstrasse says the campground was Ashland’s idea, and they’re glad to partner on the project.
“In the beginning a few years ago, it was us that was initiating a lot of these conversations. But now, its the cities that we partner with who reach out to us and say they want us to do this. Its really neat to be able to have the community work to leverage in the resources to be able to have this one happen.”
Rogue Retreat runs the Kelly Shelter in Medford and Foundry Village in Grants Pass, along with Hope and Heart Village in Medford. Vorderstrasse says the site will largely mirror the urban campground found near Biddle Road in Medford. A location is not yet set for the project. This will be it’s first urban campground in the city of Ashland. Both the city and Rogue Retreat hope to have it up and running this June.
