Rogue Retreat to open 1st Medford ‘MAT’ housing

Medford, Ore. — Rogue Retreat said it is on its way to establishing the first medication-assisted treatment housing in southern Oregon, also known as “MAT” housing. The organization said it’s all part of an initiative to increase the amount of recovery housing beds it provides for the community.
Traditionally, people under opiate-replacements aren’t allowed to be in recovery housing. With this program, they would be. The hope is to decrease any barriers for housing for people in MAT programs.
“In many cases, when people are coming out of treatment or residential treatment, if they don’t have a safe place to go to – then often times what we end up seeing is that they are going back to the streets and going back to the old places that they used to hang out at,” said Matt Vorderstrasse, development director for Rogue Retreat.
The organization was awarded $60,000 in grant money, in partnership with Care Oregon and Jackson Care Connect.
