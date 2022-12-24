Rogue Retreat’s Hope Village hosts first Christmas celebration

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Retreat’s Hope Village threw a big Christmas celebration on December 23rd.

The whole village was decorated from head to toe in Christmas decorations many of which were donated for the occasion.

The event welcomed the public to the village to have a cup of hot chocolate and share a bit of holiday cheer with the residents.

The event also had holiday crafts for the kids and a chance to take a picture with Santa Claus.

“I absolutely love every opportunity that I get to come out here and meet the residents and talk to them and get to know their stories a little bit. Something like this that I know has brought joy to so many of them fills my heart just as much as it fills theirs,” said Hannah Reinhardt, Development Manager for Rogue Retreat.

Reinhardt says this event also served as a small can food drive food donated will go toward filling the fridges of the residents at the village.

She says the donations will also go towards helping people at the Kelly Shelter.