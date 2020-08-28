Rogue River racial justice event changes location due to threats

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — An event promoting racial justice in Rogue River says they’re facing threats from the community.
The ‘You are enough’ event is being organized by the Southern Oregon Coalition for Racial Equity in Rogue River on Saturday. Organizers say the gathering will be peaceful and focus on how racism affects children and young people of color in rural towns.
Because of the threats, the location was changed to the Evans Valley Community Center. The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.
We reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Rogue River police to hear if any steps were being taken to keep people safe. We did not hear back.
