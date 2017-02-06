Rogue River Pharmacy employee sentenced following $100,000 theft

Medford, Ore. — A Rogue River woman will spend over a year in prison, for stealing more than $100,000 from the pharmacy she worked at.
Jackson County Deputy Attorney David Orr said Sandra Blanco was sentenced to 15 months in prison during her court appearance on Friday. She’ll also have two years of post-prison supervision.
Blanco pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $100,000 in small amounts every day for nearly three years at Rogue River Pharmacy.
Orr said Blanoc’s husband signed over property worth $90,000 to $100,000 to the victim, in lieu of restitution.
