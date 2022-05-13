Rogue Valley business bounces back after pandemic challenges

SOUTHERN OREGON, —We told you days ago that the popular Ashland brewpub, Standing Stone was closing. Now, another business owner is giving it another go, after a difficult last couple of years.

Rogue Grape was previously located in downtown Medford. It shut down in November 2020, because of the pandemic.

Owner Natasha Hopkins says, the last 2 years of Covid and its uncertainty, made her question the future of her business. After shutting down once more, Wednesday night it reopened in Jacksonville at the Bigham Knoll Campus.

“We have over 20 wines by the glass available for purchases and have over 200 battles available we also do a small wine-centric menu of little food bites to pair with our wine, and we have an awesome outdoor patio and eventually I’m gonna add back music,” said Hopkins.

You can find Rogue Grape at the Bigham Knoll Campus in Jacksonville.

Hopkins says she’s also opening up another location at the Artisans Corridor in Central Point.