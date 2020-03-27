Home
Rogue Valley Community Health offering ‘tele-health’ appointments

Rogue Valley Community Health offering ‘tele-health’ appointments

Health News Local News Top Stories , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – Amid the conoravirus pandemic health care organizations are pushing ‘tele-health’ more than ever. That’s appointments with your provider via video-conferencing.

Rogue Community Health in Jackson County says it’s doing this to help people who may not want to physically go into a doctor’s office, but want to see a doctor.

“People still need to be able to access care. Not just for cough, cold, flu, or coronavirus related stuff. But for chronic conditions, diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol,” Dr. Daniel Weiner said.

Dr. Weiner says this may be the future of doctor visits with some doctor’s only seeing some of their patients in person.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »